IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in IDEX by 63.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

IEX opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

