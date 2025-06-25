Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 23,107 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This represents a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $613,561.38.

On Thursday, May 15th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $697,407.82.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $330,058.50.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $338,860.06.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

