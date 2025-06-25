Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

