Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 36% – What’s Next?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 36% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 1,755,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 789,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

