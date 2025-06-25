Growth Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Circle Internet Group, Blueprint Medicines, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Blackstone, Welltower, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits back into the business rather than paying dividends, aiming to fuel further expansion. Investors buy growth stocks hoping their rising earnings and favorable outlook will drive strong share-price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE:CRCL traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.68. The stock had a trading volume of 38,196,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,784,863. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,731.31. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $128.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $15.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,001.85. The company had a trading volume of 266,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,768. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $950.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $969.00. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.58. 1,254,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Welltower has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. 1,144,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

