Golden State Equity Partners Sells 474 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.92 and a 200 day moving average of $281.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

