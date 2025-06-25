Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXT opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.93. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $97.62.
About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
