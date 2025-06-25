Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXT opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.93. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $97.62.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.