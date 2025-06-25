Golden State Equity Partners Has $994,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

