Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 179.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.