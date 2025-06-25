Global Assets Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

