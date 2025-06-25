Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 9,580 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 186.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GE opened at $248.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.