Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 9,580 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 186.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
