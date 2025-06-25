Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

