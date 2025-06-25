GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,714 Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 74,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.