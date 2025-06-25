GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of ePlus worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

