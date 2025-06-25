GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI Group in the fourth quarter worth $286,970,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 1,190.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 845,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 780,370 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 678,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,976,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

