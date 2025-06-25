GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:RGA opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.