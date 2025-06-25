GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.32. The company has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

