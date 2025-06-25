GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,511 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after buying an additional 231,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DCI opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

