Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Bought by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises 6.9% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FLBL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.