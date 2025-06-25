Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as low as $11.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 16,061 shares trading hands.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

