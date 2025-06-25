Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as low as $11.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 16,061 shares trading hands.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
