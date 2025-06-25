Fitness Stocks To Follow Today – June 23rd

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, Best Buy, Celsius, and Toll Brothers are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the health and wellness space—covering gym and boutique fitness chains, exercise-equipment makers, activewear brands, and digital workout platforms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to consumer trends in exercise, healthy living and technological innovation in fitness services and products. Their performance often reflects shifts in discretionary spending, health consciousness and the broader economic cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,114,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,615,238. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $225.64. 4,319,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,186. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.18. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,935. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,723. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.45. 3,267,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. 4,565,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.77. 1,617,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

