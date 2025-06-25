First Pacific Financial Trims Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at $9,209,000. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $232.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.28.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Argus downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

