First Pacific Financial Has $383,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,619,000 after purchasing an additional 552,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

