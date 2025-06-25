Financial Contrast: Renewal Fuels (OTCMKTS:RNWF) versus Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) and Renewal Fuels (OTCMKTS:RNWF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Origin Materials and Renewal Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 1 0 0 0 1.00 Renewal Fuels 0 0 0 0 0.00

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Origin Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Renewal Fuels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Renewal Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Origin Materials and Renewal Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials -321.96% -27.44% -24.71% Renewal Fuels N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and Renewal Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials $31.28 million 2.06 -$83.70 million ($0.67) -0.64 Renewal Fuels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Renewal Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Origin Materials.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Renewal Fuels

Renewal Fuels, Inc. provides various products and services for consumers and businesses in various sectors. It focuses on the provision of alternative psychedelic treatment solutions; and cultivating of hemp seed genetics. The company also offers professional business solutions; banking services for the cannabis industry; and corporate advisory and management services for small companies. In addition, it provides financial and management advisory services, and financial technology services to customers in various industries comprising legal psilocybin, hemp, and cannabis. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

