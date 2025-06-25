Field & Main Bank Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.79 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.60. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Company Profile



Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

