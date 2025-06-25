Field & Main Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total value of $508,474.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,451.80. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,115 shares of company stock worth $18,324,718 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $557.69 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.00. The company has a market cap of $508.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

