Ferguson Shapiro LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

