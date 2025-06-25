Energy Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution or generation of energy resources—ranging from oil and natural gas to coal, nuclear power and renewables like wind or solar. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the energy sector’s performance, which is often driven by commodity prices, technological developments and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.16. The company had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,151,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.96.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.99. 42,100,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,469,720. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.46.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $114.81. 36,250,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

