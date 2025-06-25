Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $498.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $498.87.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in Elevance Health by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 313,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 133,923 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Elevance Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $62,427,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ELV stock opened at $376.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
