E&G Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,777,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

