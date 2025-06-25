E&G Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $750,572,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 590,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,501,120. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,248 shares of company stock valued at $121,549,799. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Daiwa America raised Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

