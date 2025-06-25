E&G Advisors LP Purchases 930 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

