Edmp Inc. Purchases New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,072,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21,258.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 202,809 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 738,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Shares of EEFT opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

