Edmp Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after buying an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after buying an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $218,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $518,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,118. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock worth $52,780,286. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

