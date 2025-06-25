E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 6110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EONGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded E.On to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered E.On to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get E.On alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EONGY

E.On Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.28 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.4256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.