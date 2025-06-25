Douglas Bigler Nathanson Sells 400 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.94, for a total transaction of C$21,976.00.

Douglas Bigler Nathanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 600 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.91, for a total transaction of C$32,946.00.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.79. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$33.96 and a 52 week high of C$56.80.

Empire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.43.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

