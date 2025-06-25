Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3524 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 73.8% increase from Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.2%

NFXL opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

About Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NFXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXL was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

