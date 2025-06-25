Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3524 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 73.8% increase from Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.2%
NFXL opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.
About Direxion Daily NFLX Bull 2X Shares
