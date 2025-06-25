Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 225,501 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

