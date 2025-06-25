Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,442 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after buying an additional 3,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,286,000 after buying an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after buying an additional 114,471 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

