Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,876 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

