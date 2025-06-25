Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 641.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,640,000 after buying an additional 8,850,809 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $178,162,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 600.4% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 605,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 519,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,978,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

JAVA opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

