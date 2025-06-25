Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 24,974 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.