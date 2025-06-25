Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,953,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,004,917.50. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.42, a PEG ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

