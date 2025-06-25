D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSO

Cytosorbents Trading Down 4.8%

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 41.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 118,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 127.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.