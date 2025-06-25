Cvfg LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cvfg LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

