Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after buying an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Crocs by 30,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after buying an additional 455,515 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 307,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

