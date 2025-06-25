Critical Comparison: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) vs. Its Rivals

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million $169.19 million 13.91 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 5.25

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 375 1818 2058 65 2.42

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.66%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina competitors beat Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

