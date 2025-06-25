Critical Analysis: Seneca Foods (SENEA) & Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seneca Foods and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods $1.58 billion $41.22 million 16.23 Seneca Foods Competitors $8.22 billion $408.09 million 24.27

Seneca Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Seneca Foods. Seneca Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Seneca Foods has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods 2.61% 11.03% 5.10% Seneca Foods Competitors -3.74% -16.93% 1.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Seneca Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.5% of Seneca Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Seneca Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seneca Foods competitors beat Seneca Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ. In addition, it packs canned and frozen vegetables under contract packing agreements. Further, the company engages in the sale of cans, ends, and seeds, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. It provides its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; specialty retailers; and food service distributors, restaurant chains, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in approximately 55 countries, as well as federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

