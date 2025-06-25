Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.08. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 386,697 shares.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
