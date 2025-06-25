Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.08. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 386,697 shares.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

