Corundum Group Inc. Sells 21,375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

